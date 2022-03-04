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Live@5 - Zelenskyy in High Heels, Blue-On-Blue in Ukraine, Putin Promoted & Biden's Hennessy Problem Plus...
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154 views • March 04, 2022
So who is Putin? 'A must watch' to get in his mind; and what's this about his promotion? Yes Putin is the next Pindar (leader of the Rothschild's) So what next as this means Putin is Zelenskyy's new boss in the elite structure. Subscribe to keep updated on this puppet show.
Why the state of the union fly's the Ukraine flag. Biden slurs for the world to fight against Russia.
NATO/UN/WEF has no money so can't afford to fight Russia. US default on their payments and their application for more has been declined by Kim Goguen. (Who is Kim Goguen? CLICK Here: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/6189554c-fc40-4cb0-a670-383bf424db4e?index=1
The latest on Covid in New York...
A look back at when Hennessy agreed to sponsor Joe Biden as they saw him as suave, sophisticated and sexy. Pillow to the ready for this cringe watch. I bet Biden would not like this to go viral *tut* a married man too...
A look at Volodymyr Zelenskyy; from actor to president via all these.....And he's no puppet? See for yourself in this episode as another cringe-fest see's Zelenskyy in an erotic and camp dominatrix style dance...The mind boggles...
Meanwhile a brave and nervous looking French journalist, tells us on camera that the Ukrainian Army are shelling their own citizens...Real/Fake? You decide...
And as a real treat for watching so far. Check this amazing true story of The Man That Saved The World. Now a must see movie!
Let me know in the comments below.
SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP UPDATED
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
Joining an Assembly is HOW YOU CHANGE THE WORLD. Find your local Assembly HERE: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
Material: https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
Why the state of the union fly's the Ukraine flag. Biden slurs for the world to fight against Russia.
NATO/UN/WEF has no money so can't afford to fight Russia. US default on their payments and their application for more has been declined by Kim Goguen. (Who is Kim Goguen? CLICK Here: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/6189554c-fc40-4cb0-a670-383bf424db4e?index=1
The latest on Covid in New York...
A look back at when Hennessy agreed to sponsor Joe Biden as they saw him as suave, sophisticated and sexy. Pillow to the ready for this cringe watch. I bet Biden would not like this to go viral *tut* a married man too...
A look at Volodymyr Zelenskyy; from actor to president via all these.....And he's no puppet? See for yourself in this episode as another cringe-fest see's Zelenskyy in an erotic and camp dominatrix style dance...The mind boggles...
Meanwhile a brave and nervous looking French journalist, tells us on camera that the Ukrainian Army are shelling their own citizens...Real/Fake? You decide...
And as a real treat for watching so far. Check this amazing true story of The Man That Saved The World. Now a must see movie!
Let me know in the comments below.
SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP UPDATED
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
Joining an Assembly is HOW YOU CHANGE THE WORLD. Find your local Assembly HERE: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
Material: https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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