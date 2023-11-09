Create New Account
And We Know 11.8.2023 TRUMP tearing D.C. apart, SPEAKER victories, elections, Nashville, NWO, J@B, Pray!
Published a day ago

LT of And We Know


Nov 8, 2023


Well, there were elections again…and again, many were rigged including Kentucky, there have been many victories since McCarthy departed, Nashville information on the shooter is backfiring, the New World Order system is getting rocked and we will give more updates on the fight against the jab. Here we go.


*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our News Site: https://thepatriotlight.com/

Soros on Trump https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1112


Soros, Les Wexner (Epstein associate), and Swiss Billionaire attempting to Enshrine Abortion in Ohio's State Constitution hhttps://pepelivesmatter.substack.com/p/soros-les-wexner-and-swiss-billionaire


Eric Trump makes a great point. The persecution of President Trump in NY isn’t just impacting the Trump family - it’s impacting thousands of innocent employees whose jobs are at risk. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13893


Alina Habba on 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13892


Everything Wrong With The Capitol Riots In 889 Angles | Act 2

https://rumble.com/v3e9tul-everything-wrong-with-the-capitol-riots-in-889-angles-act-2.html


Video shows the moment cops rescue five-year-old girl from inside tiny, secret closet in Arkansas home https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12717735/Arkansas-Jon-Thompson-video-girl-rescue-closet-arrest.html


Well it took the Senate long enough! https://t.me/realKarliBonne/205947


The only reason people are finding out about the Northampton machine malfunction is due to a lawsuit in 2019 that essentially forced them to report all future issues to the public. https://t.me/PepeMatter/17581


Trump changed everything https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/55858


⚠️BREAKING: President Trump issues a statement outside of New York courtroom: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/55832


‼️BATMAN CALL SIGNAL‼️ https://t.me/GrasshopperChannel/8358


Oncologist: "Cause Unknown" Is a Crime and a Cover-Up https://t.me/VigilantFox/10170


The issue of “saving lives” has suddenly taken a back seat. During COVID, daily death tolls became a focus of media reports. https://vigilantnews.com/post/insurance-industry-execs-alarmed-by-surge-in-deaths-among-young-people-but-stop-short-of-blaming-covid-shots

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ui0rm-11.8.23-trump-tearing-d.c.-apart-speaker-victories-elections-nashville-nwo-.html

