Gold: Insurance, Investment & Speculation

Is 2024 When ‘It’ Happens?
* Most Americans need to own more gold, not less.
* The consequence of that is a higher price target.
* First things first: own the physical metal.
* It doesn’t take a lot; it just takes some gold to provide insurance.
* Don’t confuse its insurance function with investment and/or speculation.
* Money and currency are fundamentally different — and the distinction matters.
* Got bullion?
The full webcast is linked below.
GoldSilver | The Alarming Outcomes Of A Liquidity Squeeze - Rick Rule Joins Mike Maloney (12 December 2023)
