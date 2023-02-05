SEVILLANO-DELGADO MAGNETO-THERMAL DEPURATION TECHNIQUE. From LA QUINTA COLUMNA we warn that this technique can be used as a LAST RESORT by those who, imperatively, are forced to attend dental consultations or similar. We continue to SUPPORT FIERCE RESISTANCE TO ANY TYPE OF INOCULATION.
Mirrored - La Quinta Columna:
https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/
