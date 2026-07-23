Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Wednesday July 22Nd, 2026

****ARTICLE LINKS****





The Clock Is Ticking On Trump's Iran Decision

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10289





The Oil Buffer Is Running Out - $120 May Be Next

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10288





Anthropic's Job Openings Reveal the AI Threats Coming Next

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10287





The Danger Of Reshaping Christianity To Fit Culture: A Letter To James Talarico

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10286





Could Iran's Next Weapon Be American Hostages?

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/





The Coming AI Iron Curtain: The Battle For The World's Digital Mind Has Begun

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10282





When Every Streetlight Becomes A Surveillance Tower

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10281





Pride Themed Hymns Now Fill The Sanctuaries Of Woke Churches

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10280