Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Wednesday July 22Nd, 2026

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The Clock Is Ticking On Trump's Iran Decision
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10289
The Oil Buffer Is Running Out - $120 May Be Next
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10288
Anthropic's Job Openings Reveal the AI Threats Coming Next
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10287
The Danger Of Reshaping Christianity To Fit Culture: A Letter To James Talarico
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10286
Could Iran's Next Weapon Be American Hostages?
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/
The Coming AI Iron Curtain: The Battle For The World's Digital Mind Has Begun
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10282
When Every Streetlight Becomes A Surveillance Tower
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10281
Pride Themed Hymns Now Fill The Sanctuaries Of Woke Churches
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10280