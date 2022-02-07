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Take Control of Any School Board or Anyone Who Takes An Oath
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141 views • February 07, 2022
A couple of clarifications Her name is Miki, not Niki and Ron had 46 Seconds left not 46 Minutes.
This just goes to show what can be done when citizens have had enough!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KdwaSIOFpE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elqxyYqlfiU
https://oese.ed.gov/offices/education-stabilization-fund/elementary-secondary-school-emergency-relief-fund/
https://bondsforthewin.com/
https://bondsforthewin.com/telegram-state-groups/
https://t.me/bondsforthewin (Telegram Group)
NEW INFORMATION SINCE THIS VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jn9r_Fi-EkM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_dd4AzZoGDk
This just goes to show what can be done when citizens have had enough!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KdwaSIOFpE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elqxyYqlfiU
https://oese.ed.gov/offices/education-stabilization-fund/elementary-secondary-school-emergency-relief-fund/
https://bondsforthewin.com/
https://bondsforthewin.com/telegram-state-groups/
https://t.me/bondsforthewin (Telegram Group)
NEW INFORMATION SINCE THIS VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jn9r_Fi-EkM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_dd4AzZoGDk
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