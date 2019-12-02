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2/12/19 #QCONFIRM: POTUS in El Paso, Beto-Male, Grammys Cabal #ArtOfWar
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17 views • January 01, 2021
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2/12:/19 Last night, President Trump confirmed Q+ in El Paso. We watched Beto O'Rourke give an epic-fail speech condemning borders while he spoke behind a 20 foot fence, with a check-point entrance. Meanwhile, The MSM pushes an FF story about a MAGA guy attacking a cameraman...
President Trump in El Paso Texas last night:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=do2YCAGPr4E
https://dailycaller.com/2019/02/12/maga-hat-attacks-bbc-media-texas-trump-rally/
George P Bush, the son of Jeb Bush is now the Land Commissioner of Texas, and under his watch, The Alamo was taken away from Guardianship by the Daughters of the Confederacy and given to the United Nations, meaning the ALAMO is no longer run by the United States of America. This subterfuge was orchestrated by current Presidential candidate Julian Castro.
http://www.glo.texas.gov/
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2015/07/13/un-take-over-alamo-
george-bush_n_7787526.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKWcA4EYbLk
https://saheron.com/julian-castro-makes-presidential-run-official-at-plaza-guadalupe/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/43273/man-charged-killing-pregnant-woman-wont-be-charged-ashe-schow
Excellent Q coverage by Katie G of Citizens Investigative Report! Please subscribe to and promote Katie G!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PInpDeOIhKA
President Trump's remarks at today's Cabinet meeting:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-cabinet-meeting-12/
Adam Schiff lies to Congress:
https://www.libertynation.com/adam-schiff-the-poster-child-for-congressional-abuse-of-power/
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/google-approves-app-for-muslims-to-report-people-who-commit-blasphemy/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ilhan-omar-aipac-tweet-condemnation-including-from-chelsea-clinton
https://www.infowars.com/is-michelle-obama-going-to-run-for-president-in-2020/
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
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2/12:/19 Last night, President Trump confirmed Q+ in El Paso. We watched Beto O'Rourke give an epic-fail speech condemning borders while he spoke behind a 20 foot fence, with a check-point entrance. Meanwhile, The MSM pushes an FF story about a MAGA guy attacking a cameraman...
President Trump in El Paso Texas last night:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=do2YCAGPr4E
https://dailycaller.com/2019/02/12/maga-hat-attacks-bbc-media-texas-trump-rally/
George P Bush, the son of Jeb Bush is now the Land Commissioner of Texas, and under his watch, The Alamo was taken away from Guardianship by the Daughters of the Confederacy and given to the United Nations, meaning the ALAMO is no longer run by the United States of America. This subterfuge was orchestrated by current Presidential candidate Julian Castro.
http://www.glo.texas.gov/
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2015/07/13/un-take-over-alamo-
george-bush_n_7787526.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKWcA4EYbLk
https://saheron.com/julian-castro-makes-presidential-run-official-at-plaza-guadalupe/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/43273/man-charged-killing-pregnant-woman-wont-be-charged-ashe-schow
Excellent Q coverage by Katie G of Citizens Investigative Report! Please subscribe to and promote Katie G!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PInpDeOIhKA
President Trump's remarks at today's Cabinet meeting:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-cabinet-meeting-12/
Adam Schiff lies to Congress:
https://www.libertynation.com/adam-schiff-the-poster-child-for-congressional-abuse-of-power/
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/google-approves-app-for-muslims-to-report-people-who-commit-blasphemy/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ilhan-omar-aipac-tweet-condemnation-including-from-chelsea-clinton
https://www.infowars.com/is-michelle-obama-going-to-run-for-president-in-2020/
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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