Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3193a - Biden Lied About Refilling The SPR, China Moves Away From The Fed Note
channel image
GalacticStorm
2165 Subscribers
Shop now
64 views
Published Monday

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3193a - Oct 22, 2023

Biden Lied About Refilling The SPR, China Moves Away From The Fed Note


Green energy agenda is collapsing. As the economy collapses the green new deal will continue to collapse. Biden lied about refilling the SPR, they never had an intention of doing it. China has made a move to move away from the Federal Reserve Note.


🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃

--> http://healthwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement

--> http://ketowithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!

Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket