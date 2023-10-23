X22 REPORT Ep. 3193a - Biden Lied About Refilling The SPR, China Moves Away From The Fed Note

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3193a - Oct 22, 2023

Biden Lied About Refilling The SPR, China Moves Away From The Fed Note





Green energy agenda is collapsing. As the economy collapses the green new deal will continue to collapse. Biden lied about refilling the SPR, they never had an intention of doing it. China has made a move to move away from the Federal Reserve Note.





