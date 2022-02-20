BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Breaking: Rebel News Reporter Attacked & Shot By Ottawa Police
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10274 followers
Follow
5
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
812 views • February 20, 2022
As police and “Freedom Convoy” demonstrators faced off in downtown Ottawa on early Saturday morning, police turned physical towards the protest line, deploying riot suppression devices and striking multiple protesters.

On Saturday, the gridlock continued as police, who formed a line in front of the protesters, attempted to push back against demonstrators gathered at the city center.

Amid loud pops, Rebel News's Quebec-based reporter Alexa Lavoie was directly hit by police during the melee, injuring her.

Prior to the melee, at least two police officers can be seen accidentally dropping some of their less-lethal firearms and attempting to pick them back up as other officers push back the line.

According to police early Saturday, officers will attempt to retake more streets from demonstrators in the city’s downtown core, where more than 100 checkpoints remain to keep more protestors from entering Ottawa.

Ezra Lebant tweeted, “I just spoke with Alexa Lavoie, our brave reporter who was just assaulted by Trudeau’s police. She tells me a cop hit her three times with a club and then shot a tear gas canister at her leg from point-blank range. Trudeau has instructed his police to attack journalists.”

I just spoke with Alexa Lavoie, our brave reporter who was just assaulted by Trudeau’s police. She tells me a cop hit her three times with a club and then shot a tear gas canister at her leg from point-blank range.

Trudeau has instructed his police to attack journalists. pic.twitter.com/cCzOavctrz

— Ezra Levant  (@ezralevant) February 19, 2022

“Alexa says she was specifically targeted by a cop who saw her camera,” Levant added. “She says he came up to her and beat her and pushed her down. She says he tried to knock the phone out of her hands, to stop her from filming,” Levant added, noting that police were captured on film beating a woman with a stick, and shooting her at point-blank range with a tear gas round.”

“I have spoken with Alexa and with legal counsel,” Levant continued. “We will sue the police on Alexa’s behalf. I know the rest of the Media Party is delighting at Trudeau’s brutality and martial law. But we still believe in peace and freedom.”

If that was not enough, police targeted her, an unarmed woman, with their batons just 15 minutes prior.

Source - https://www.rebelnews.com/breaking_rebel_news_journalist_alexa_lavoie_attacked_by_ottawa_police
Keywords
rebel newsottawa policealexa lavoie
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy