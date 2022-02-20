Breaking: Rebel News Reporter Attacked & Shot By Ottawa Police

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On Saturday, the gridlock continued as police, who formed a line in front of the protesters, attempted to push back against demonstrators gathered at the city center.
Amid loud pops, Rebel News's Quebec-based reporter Alexa Lavoie was directly hit by police during the melee, injuring her.
Prior to the melee, at least two police officers can be seen accidentally dropping some of their less-lethal firearms and attempting to pick them back up as other officers push back the line.
According to police early Saturday, officers will attempt to retake more streets from demonstrators in the city’s downtown core, where more than 100 checkpoints remain to keep more protestors from entering Ottawa.
Ezra Lebant tweeted, “I just spoke with Alexa Lavoie, our brave reporter who was just assaulted by Trudeau’s police. She tells me a cop hit her three times with a club and then shot a tear gas canister at her leg from point-blank range. Trudeau has instructed his police to attack journalists.”
I just spoke with Alexa Lavoie, our brave reporter who was just assaulted by Trudeau’s police. She tells me a cop hit her three times with a club and then shot a tear gas canister at her leg from point-blank range.
Trudeau has instructed his police to attack journalists. pic.twitter.com/cCzOavctrz
— Ezra Levant (@ezralevant) February 19, 2022
“Alexa says she was specifically targeted by a cop who saw her camera,” Levant added. “She says he came up to her and beat her and pushed her down. She says he tried to knock the phone out of her hands, to stop her from filming,” Levant added, noting that police were captured on film beating a woman with a stick, and shooting her at point-blank range with a tear gas round.”
“I have spoken with Alexa and with legal counsel,” Levant continued. “We will sue the police on Alexa’s behalf. I know the rest of the Media Party is delighting at Trudeau’s brutality and martial law. But we still believe in peace and freedom.”
If that was not enough, police targeted her, an unarmed woman, with their batons just 15 minutes prior.
Source - https://www.rebelnews.com/breaking_rebel_news_journalist_alexa_lavoie_attacked_by_ottawa_police