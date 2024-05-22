Dr. Jane Ruby: MAGIC H5N1 BIRD FLU VIRUS LEAPS SPECIES IN A SINGLE BOUND!!

It looks like the next pandemic hoax will be H5N1, the magical bird flu virus that can leap species across fowl to mammals right on up to the highest form...humans....because they have conditioned society to believe that natural immunity if defunct... Wow, we have much work to do.
