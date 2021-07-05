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The Sun Is Racist! Bill Gates War on the Star Itself Escalates [05.07.2021]
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10 views • July 05, 2021
'I wasn't kidding on my previous video about going to war with the sun.'
32,280 views Jul 5, 2021
Memology 101
415K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZCJZQj7RNsw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
32,280 views Jul 5, 2021
Memology 101
415K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZCJZQj7RNsw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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