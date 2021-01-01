The New Vegas? - Revolutions & Freedom

A Las Vegas local shares how the city is handling holiday festivities during the pandemicA city usually known for bright lights and booming nightlife is a lot quieter this holiday season due to COVID-19. Last year, according to Statistica, Las Vegas welcomed 43 million visitors. But this year, for the start of the holiday season in October, tourism occupancy was down to just under 2 million for the month.With less tourism and a new convention and visitors bureau motto of “Stay Safe, Stay Open,” you may be wondering what practices Las Vegas has implemented to keep its tourism-dependent economy open for business this holiday season.Here’s an overview of what safety measures you can expect in Las Vegas for the holidays.Media Elites, Not Trump Supporters, Are Disconnected From RealityWith the end of Donald Trump’s presidency fast approaching, we’ve seen a surge of columns and posts asserting that Republicans and Trump supporters have lost touch with reality. After four years of marinating in “falsehoods” and “disinformation”—a term that really just means “information I don’t like”—Trump’s backers are all turned around, we’re told. They believe much that isn’t so.David Brooks of The New York Times explains that these poor saps, most of whom, he says, are uneducated, uncredentialed people who don’t live in prosperous cities, have retreated to conspiracy theories to explain their misfortune and unhappiness. “People in this precarious state are going to demand stories that will both explain their distrust back to them and also enclose them within a safe community of believers,” he writes. Trump, QAnon, and Alex Jones “rose up to give them those stories and provide that community.”Breathtaking Systemic Corruption During This ElectionIt's time for us to get mad.This is what I came to conclude after spending the last several days puzzling over what we are seeing in the 2020 election. When Callista and I left the White House at 3 a.m. Wednesday I was confused by the various things that were going on and I couldn't quite figure out how to emotionally or intellectually deal with it.How Democrats’ Attacks On The 2020 Election’s Legitimacy Set The Stage For RevolutionDemocrats have been masters at messaging for decades. They focus on a single idea, they and their corrupt allies in the media magnify and propagate the idea, and then they all repeat it endlessly until it is accepted as fact. The idea Democrats are pushing today is that before voting has even begun, the 2020 presidential election is illegitimate.Why are Democrats working to undermine the election, rather than working to win it? On the chance that President Donald Trump is re-elected, they are attempting to veto the vote and bring about revolution in America.How Justin Trudeau Applies China’s Communist SOCIAL ENGINEERING Tactics Within Canadian SocietyOne fundamental difference within democratic and communist societies can be found within the spectrum of “demography”— the mix of ethnic and religious community populations within a particular society.When observing historical dictatorships of modern history, we find a common phenomenon. For example, take the communist nation of China. In specious terms, if the government of China do not like a specific faction of society, they maintain an ability to decimate said community.Likewise for individuals deemed “problem citizens” by government. Journalists who publish what the ruling politburo do not approve of will be thrown in jail. The European legal theory of “habeas corpus” — right to a fair trial–does not exist in China.