Our Lady: Behold, children, I come to gather my army an army to fight against evil!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Dec 24, 2022





Our Lady of Zaro to Simona on December 8, 2022:





I saw Mother: she was dressed in white, on her head was the crown of twelve stars and a blue mantle that also covered her shoulders and went down to her feet, on which she was wearing simple sandals. In her right hand Mother had a staff with a curved tip and in her left a long Holy Rosary made of light. On Mother’s left was St. Michael the Archangel wearing armor and with a spear in his hands, like a great warrior, and at his side were St. Gabriel the Archangel and St. Raphael the Archangel. On Mother’s right were many saints, and behind and around her were a myriad of angels singing. Praised be Jesus Christ…





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJe0zkPbOP8