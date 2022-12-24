Our Lady: Behold, children, I come to gather my army an army to fight against evil!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Dec 24, 2022
Our Lady of Zaro to Simona on December 8, 2022:
I saw Mother: she was dressed in white, on her head was the crown of twelve stars and a blue mantle that also covered her shoulders and went down to her feet, on which she was wearing simple sandals. In her right hand Mother had a staff with a curved tip and in her left a long Holy Rosary made of light. On Mother’s left was St. Michael the Archangel wearing armor and with a spear in his hands, like a great warrior, and at his side were St. Gabriel the Archangel and St. Raphael the Archangel. On Mother’s right were many saints, and behind and around her were a myriad of angels singing. Praised be Jesus Christ…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJe0zkPbOP8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.