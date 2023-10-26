Russia suddenly tests a massive retaliatory nuclear attack by land, sea and air

Russia suddenly began nuclear drills and successfully tested its ability to launch a massive retaliatory nuclear attack from land-based silos, Intercontinental Ballistic Missile RS-24 Yars, Tula nuclear submarine launching R-29RMU Sineva, and from Tupolev Tu-95MS Tu long-range bomber. Intensive nuclear attack drills are undertaken in response to an aggressor's nuclear attack.
