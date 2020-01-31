A Modern Android (Vocals Tarl Warwick, Music Gifts Ungiven)

LYRICS:

I plug myself in at night

Because I don't want my voice to die

My face shines on your screen

It's two dimensional but it's bright



We must make sure

To keep ourselves clean

No viruses allowed

In our processors or spleens



-It's the cyborg life

-Limbs organic steel

-And cybernetic processing

-Allows us to feel



Millions of people will see me

Even if I am just in my chair

I can't see their faces

But I can feel the stares



Some people died yesterday

I felt very sad

I made sure to tell everyone

But not my mom or dad



My heart hurt yesterday

I grabbed onto my chest

I pulled out my cooling fan

And I replaced it



-It's the cyborg life

-Limbs organic steel

-And cybernetic processing

-Allows us to feel



-It's my cyborg life

-Brain is gears and wheels

-My cybernetic processing

-It isn't quite real