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A Modern Android (Vocals Tarl Warwick, Music Gifts Ungiven)
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27 views • January 31, 2020
LYRICS:
I plug myself in at night
Because I don't want my voice to die
My face shines on your screen
It's two dimensional but it's bright
We must make sure
To keep ourselves clean
No viruses allowed
In our processors or spleens
-It's the cyborg life
-Limbs organic steel
-And cybernetic processing
-Allows us to feel
Millions of people will see me
Even if I am just in my chair
I can't see their faces
But I can feel the stares
Some people died yesterday
I felt very sad
I made sure to tell everyone
But not my mom or dad
My heart hurt yesterday
I grabbed onto my chest
I pulled out my cooling fan
And I replaced it
-It's the cyborg life
-Limbs organic steel
-And cybernetic processing
-Allows us to feel
-It's my cyborg life
-Brain is gears and wheels
-My cybernetic processing
-It isn't quite real
I plug myself in at night
Because I don't want my voice to die
My face shines on your screen
It's two dimensional but it's bright
We must make sure
To keep ourselves clean
No viruses allowed
In our processors or spleens
-It's the cyborg life
-Limbs organic steel
-And cybernetic processing
-Allows us to feel
Millions of people will see me
Even if I am just in my chair
I can't see their faces
But I can feel the stares
Some people died yesterday
I felt very sad
I made sure to tell everyone
But not my mom or dad
My heart hurt yesterday
I grabbed onto my chest
I pulled out my cooling fan
And I replaced it
-It's the cyborg life
-Limbs organic steel
-And cybernetic processing
-Allows us to feel
-It's my cyborg life
-Brain is gears and wheels
-My cybernetic processing
-It isn't quite real
Keywords
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