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8/31/2022 Miles Guo:The Communist China attempts to adopt a “selective closed-door” policy after its 20th Party Congress: attempting to ally with Middle East, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, members of ASEAN, BRICS and SCO to confront the US and the West