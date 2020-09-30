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Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity Data: Patent WO2020060606, Filed by Microsoft Technology Licensing, LLC
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73 views • September 30, 2020
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from VAXXED TV
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.youtube.com/c/Vaxxed/featured
Original title: Patent WO2020060606
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&;tab=PCTBIBLIO
For PDF copies of patent webpages see:
https://truthcomestolight.com/2020/09/30/cryptocurrency-system-using-body-activity-data
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.youtube.com/c/Vaxxed/featured
Original title: Patent WO2020060606
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&;tab=PCTBIBLIO
For PDF copies of patent webpages see:
https://truthcomestolight.com/2020/09/30/cryptocurrency-system-using-body-activity-data
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