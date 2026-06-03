TCR 2026 - Episode 21

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Neville Archibald, Robert Klinck and Daniel Criddle discuss current events and their political ramifications.
https://archive.org/details/PopMechsWardFamousConcreteBlockHouse0001/mode/2up
https://fortune.com/2026/05/12/lake-tahoe-data-center-49000-residents-power-source/
https://fortune.com/2026/05/22/microsoft-ai-cost-problem-tokens-agents/
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-05-29/nsw-officeworks-to-offshore-hundreds-of-jobs/106733660
https://www.reddit.com/r/artificial/comments/1syp2jz/the_cost_of_compute_is_far_beyond_the_costs_of/?solution=0feae135b994d43d0feae135b994d43d&js_challenge=1&token=7afd7253fec22262ff1c52b1703fe9ec7f6df73fc8e439899f555e13228d69cb&jsc_orig_r=