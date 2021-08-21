Australia Gov't Tyranny: Man's Daughter Ripped Out Of Her Father's Arms

Seemorerocks - August 21, 2021



The actions of the state in Australia are making the United Kingdom’s current dystopian reality look like paradise in comparison. Australians are currently living under one of the most ridiculous dictatorial regimes in the world, second only to New Zealand.



Residents of New South Wales are being subjected to thousands of dollars in fines if they dare to breach stay at home quarantine, lie to a contact tracer, stray over 5km from their home without a permit, or venture outdoors without partaking in actual exercise, and the military is on the streets to ensure they comply.



Meanwhile the State of Victoria in Australia has ridiculous rules such as a ban on removing face masks outside to drink alcohol have been put in place.



A permit is required to leave home to go to work, construction sites must reduce staffing levels to 25%, and a curfew is currently in force.



Now footage has emerged showing that the state in Australia is also removing people from their homes under the pretense of being a “danger to public health”, and forcing them to quarantine in designated hotels. You can watch the incident in the above video.