2023 - Rise of the Earth Alliance
Exopolitics Today
Published 20 hours ago

This is the trailer for the "What's Coming in 2023: Global Revolution & SSP/ET Disclosure" webinar to be held on Feb 18, 2023. Trailer covers how the Deep State’s planetary control agenda is increasingly being exposed. What were once major issues that were opaque and difficult to understand, are now being clearly seen and exposed by a growing coalition of people all over the planet. Dedicated truth tellers investigating core issues are daily releasing their findings through alternative media sources.

I am deeply grateful to my incredibly talented wife, Angelika Whitecliff, who created this trailer.

More webinar info at: https://exopolitics.org/whats-coming-in-2023-global-revolution-ssp-et-disclosure/

To Register, go to https://www.crowdcast.io/c/whatscomingin2023

Keywords
politicssciencetechnologyglobal

