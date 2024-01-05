WHO IS FUNDING CANARY MISSION? DOXXING OUR STUDENTS: Zionist propaganda, then they're going to come after you. There's very few people on the right that would break free of the Zionist propaganda

it is the truth. If we want this world to become a better place, then we cannot afford to deny obvious realities. We must have the courage and the sincerity to face the truth. I invite you to have this courage and sincerity when you watch this video.





This is true news, the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. So help us God. I'm Rick Wiles. Today is Thursday, January 4th, 2024. Doc Burkhart is out today recovering from a cold. Continue to pray for him. The overwhelming majority of the American public has been blocked from seeing and hearing the gory truth and details about Israel's genocidal military operation in Gaza to wipe out the Palestinian people. There is not one establishment owned news network, newspaper or magazine or website in America that is reporting what is actually happening in Gaza. Instead, the American news media establishment is doing the opposite. It is pumping out every day. Every hour is rarely manufactured propaganda to drown out rogue dissidents, such as true news, who are trying to save the lives of children who are being slaughtered by the hundreds each day. Now, I'm sure you've heard something about the controversy involving Harvard University. Until today, I have not talked about it. However, we now know that the anti Harvard propaganda campaign was run by the Israeli military. Let's start with the resignation of Harvard's president, Claudine Gay. Now, on any normal day here at True News, I would not be. I would not be defending Claudine Gay. She is a far leftist and her political views are. On most topics. Opposite of my views.

But even though we disagree, she has a right to have her views. And what troubles me is the smear campaign. That was waged against this woman.

Uh.

I've had this done against me, and so I'm sympathetic to her plight. What's happening now is that people on the political left in America are now being slandered, just like people on the right were being slandered. What they're going to discover is that the slander campaign is operated by the same people. And now they've turned on the left. Because if you're on the left and you don't follow the Zionist propaganda, then they're going to come after you. There's very few people on the right that would break free of the Zionist propaganda. I'm one of those rogue agents. But on the left they're starting to break free. And now the Israeli propaganda machine has turned its. Its guns and its cannons towards the people that it used to use to promote its agenda. And so this woman had her reputation completely mangled. I don't know how this woman will ever get another job. Uh, they have. Look at this headline. Wall Street Journal Harvard president resigns after plagiarism allegations, campus anti-Semitism backlash. So they've branded her and, you know, quote, anti-Semitic bigot. You know how I feel about that word anti-Semitism. It's a fake word. Are there any Semites in the world? Tell me, what race of people. Where are the Semites? Where can I go to see Semites? So if you're anti. Semitic. That means you're anti-Semites. So there must be pro Semites. If there are pro Semites, there must be Semites. Where are they? Where do the Semites live? There's no such race of people called the Semites. Semitic refers to languages. Approximately 30 some languages in the Middle East are Semitic. But anyhow, it's a word that's used to attack critics of Zionism. And so this woman has now been accused of being an anti-Jewish bigot, a liar. They said she's a liar. She's a thief. She plagiarizes her works to be a university president accused of those things. She's finished. She's done. She'll be lucky to get a job at a local Head Start school program. So I'm going to walk you through this, and I'm going to show you how this operation is being run from inside these really Defense Force propaganda operation in Israel. So the Wall Street Journal said Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned from her leadership role Tuesday, capping a dramatic fall from power fueled by her response to anti-Semitism. On campus and mounting allegations of plagiarism. The resignation comes weeks after criticism over her initial response to Hamas's October 7th attacks on Israel, and early December comments at a House committee hearing that equivocated on whether calling for the genocide of Jewish people violated the campus code of conduct. So all the questions to her at that US House committee hearing were, do you do you denounce calls for the genocide of Jews? They were trying to say that if you defend Palestinians, you are automatically calling for genocide of Jews. That's the propaganda technique.