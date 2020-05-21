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PANIC, COVID 19, Hydroxychloroquine/Quinine and Tonic water
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169 views • May 21, 2020
Hydroxychloroquine! Quinine! Is it dangerous? Is it safe?
Here are the sources I was talking about:
1.https://www.forbes.com/…/hydroxychlor...
2.https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/3...
3.https://www.cdc.gov/…/…/pdf/fsp/drugs...
4.https://www.conservativereview.com/…/...
5.https://va.news-republic.com/a/681261...
Call 424-292-2363
www.globalsolutionsfoundation.org
#Hydroxychloroquine #Quinine #Wellness #Virus #pandemic #Plandemic #naturalnews
#CDC
Here is my previous video, with more details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FX8I4...
Follow me here: https://www.webtalk.co/6878279?fbclid=IwAR2WmMRC5Dxcn9JmkWqT1RBGFY7D2KJsCPmP8Pfn4CQHWe4fACv5R682oE0
Here are the sources I was talking about:
1.https://www.forbes.com/…/hydroxychlor...
2.https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/3...
3.https://www.cdc.gov/…/…/pdf/fsp/drugs...
4.https://www.conservativereview.com/…/...
5.https://va.news-republic.com/a/681261...
Call 424-292-2363
www.globalsolutionsfoundation.org
#Hydroxychloroquine #Quinine #Wellness #Virus #pandemic #Plandemic #naturalnews
#CDC
Here is my previous video, with more details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FX8I4...
Follow me here: https://www.webtalk.co/6878279?fbclid=IwAR2WmMRC5Dxcn9JmkWqT1RBGFY7D2KJsCPmP8Pfn4CQHWe4fACv5R682oE0
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