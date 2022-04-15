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Cannabis MSO Ayr Wellness (AYRWF)
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20 views • April 15, 2022
Jonathan Sandelman is the chairman and CEO of Ayr Wellness, a growing vertically-integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator.
As a 30-year Wall Street veteran, Jon has a history of delivering value to investors.. He previously served as president of Bank of America Securities, building its capital markets businesses through the early 2000s and growing the company beyond its roots as a consumer and corporate lender.
Jon recognized that the cannabis sector has the potential to be the next major industry of our time and that led him to found Ayr Wellness, building it up from the first cannabis SPAC to one of the top U.S. multi-state operators in just two years.
His success stems from his investment in Ayr’s employees, customers, and communities, as well as his strong philosophy around the company’s disciplined approach to capital and expansion.
As Ayr continues to grow, Jon envisions the company leading the cannabis sector in profitability, governance and transparency, all beginning with the highest quality products that enrich the everyday lives of consumers with “wellness and wonder” benefits.
Summary:
08:10 - Limited license state & Vertical Integration
09:35 - Interstate commerce VS state redundancies
12:27 - Top talent during the Great Resignation
15:57 - Pot Stocks VS ESG & SRI
24:03 - Sin Stocks
30:00 - The hippie VS Wall Street debate
34:12 - Top revenue drivers
Episode 930 The #TalkingHedge interviews Jon Sandelman Chairman, Chief Executive Officer at Ayr Wellness...
https://youtu.be/xBIrvQuBbKU
As a 30-year Wall Street veteran, Jon has a history of delivering value to investors.. He previously served as president of Bank of America Securities, building its capital markets businesses through the early 2000s and growing the company beyond its roots as a consumer and corporate lender.
Jon recognized that the cannabis sector has the potential to be the next major industry of our time and that led him to found Ayr Wellness, building it up from the first cannabis SPAC to one of the top U.S. multi-state operators in just two years.
His success stems from his investment in Ayr’s employees, customers, and communities, as well as his strong philosophy around the company’s disciplined approach to capital and expansion.
As Ayr continues to grow, Jon envisions the company leading the cannabis sector in profitability, governance and transparency, all beginning with the highest quality products that enrich the everyday lives of consumers with “wellness and wonder” benefits.
Summary:
08:10 - Limited license state & Vertical Integration
09:35 - Interstate commerce VS state redundancies
12:27 - Top talent during the Great Resignation
15:57 - Pot Stocks VS ESG & SRI
24:03 - Sin Stocks
30:00 - The hippie VS Wall Street debate
34:12 - Top revenue drivers
Episode 930 The #TalkingHedge interviews Jon Sandelman Chairman, Chief Executive Officer at Ayr Wellness...
https://youtu.be/xBIrvQuBbKU
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