The Enemy and the Beast

The Bible is very clear on who the enemy is, but the Church does not want to believe what the Bible Says.
The war in Europe, America, Russia and the raging beast of Daniel 2.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.