Barefoot Candidate Destroys The World

How could anyone think it's OK to be comfortable and barefoot in this time of great crisis. They will destroy the world!!!!!
(Quick question - are the bottoms of shoes that are never washed cleaner than feet that are washed and shed skin?)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.