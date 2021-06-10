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Dr. Michael Yeadon Warns About Vaccinating Your Children
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471 views • June 10, 2021
Listen to this before deciding to vaccinate-your kids!
Former vice president at Pfizer turned whistleblower Dr. Michael Yeadon warns children are 50 times more likely to be killed by the covid vaccines than the virus itself and exposes how the covid vaccines were “fraudulently” approved — and haven’t even been proven to be effective.
Former vice president at Pfizer turned whistleblower Dr. Michael Yeadon warns children are 50 times more likely to be killed by the covid vaccines than the virus itself and exposes how the covid vaccines were “fraudulently” approved — and haven’t even been proven to be effective.
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