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Illegal Facility Shut Down after HHS Staffer Dies, Scalise Vs Fauci Good-Bad Cop Propaganda, Rapture Counterintelligence for Don, Earth Changes and More: 04.19.2021
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640 views • April 19, 2021
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Facility housing migrant girls mysteriously shut down after death of HHS staffer, report on crowding
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/04/18/facility-housing-migrant-girls-mysteriously-shut-down-after-death-of-hhs-staffer-report-on-crowding-1061731/
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Scalise Confronts Fauci With Migrant Detention Pics: “Does this look like social distancing to you?” https://youtu.be/ve4JZRGkrHU
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Rapture Counterintelligence, Catch and Bus
Written by Don and Terral
April 19, 2021
Hi Don:
Thank you for writing.
On Mon, Apr 19, 2021 at 8:48 AM Don wrote:
Hi Terral,
I have been listening to all your reports. Just a couple thoughts.
I remember hearing how the rapture would be counterfeited by the elites so as to blame Christians as unharmonious to the global good. They would use the UFO propaganda to say they were taken as if they were cut off like a cancer for the good of the masses. This would quell the screams for peace and safety from those left behind and threaten them into further submission to their agenda. It's interesting how we have the release of UFO intelligence scheduled for June this year. This propaganda was made popular by the book Communion and its sequel, the first being made into a movie in the early 1990s.
That kind of Elite Plan will never work because there is the rapture of our mystery church (1Thes. 4:13-18) where we put on immortality (1Cor. 15:51-55), according to the Mystery of Christ (Eph. 3:4, Col. 4:3) "and" there is a rapture of the wicked, according to the antithesis "Mystery of Iniquity/Lawlessness." 2Thes. 2:7-12. Yes, the good guys are taken at the rapture "and" the bad guys are taken to find out that they have been burning in the Lake of Fire all along. :0) ….
Thank You Messages from John and Barbara
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 16 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
For sending Tweets:
Media uses the "kids at the border" to smokescreen the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi
My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5
Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U
SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH
Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
Facility housing migrant girls mysteriously shut down after death of HHS staffer, report on crowding
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/04/18/facility-housing-migrant-girls-mysteriously-shut-down-after-death-of-hhs-staffer-report-on-crowding-1061731/
--
Scalise Confronts Fauci With Migrant Detention Pics: “Does this look like social distancing to you?” https://youtu.be/ve4JZRGkrHU
--
Rapture Counterintelligence, Catch and Bus
Written by Don and Terral
April 19, 2021
Hi Don:
Thank you for writing.
On Mon, Apr 19, 2021 at 8:48 AM Don wrote:
Hi Terral,
I have been listening to all your reports. Just a couple thoughts.
I remember hearing how the rapture would be counterfeited by the elites so as to blame Christians as unharmonious to the global good. They would use the UFO propaganda to say they were taken as if they were cut off like a cancer for the good of the masses. This would quell the screams for peace and safety from those left behind and threaten them into further submission to their agenda. It's interesting how we have the release of UFO intelligence scheduled for June this year. This propaganda was made popular by the book Communion and its sequel, the first being made into a movie in the early 1990s.
That kind of Elite Plan will never work because there is the rapture of our mystery church (1Thes. 4:13-18) where we put on immortality (1Cor. 15:51-55), according to the Mystery of Christ (Eph. 3:4, Col. 4:3) "and" there is a rapture of the wicked, according to the antithesis "Mystery of Iniquity/Lawlessness." 2Thes. 2:7-12. Yes, the good guys are taken at the rapture "and" the bad guys are taken to find out that they have been burning in the Lake of Fire all along. :0) ….
Thank You Messages from John and Barbara
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 16 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
For sending Tweets:
Media uses the "kids at the border" to smokescreen the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi
My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5
Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U
SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH
Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
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