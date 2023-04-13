Create New Account
Had Congress & SCOTUS Viewed This Video, They Could Have Saved Millions Of People!
Sons of Liberty
Published Yesterday

In 1984, a film so terrifying was sent to those in DC that were our representatives, our Supreme Court Justices and our President. This film showed the murder of an unborn baby at the hands of a paid hitman, an abortion doctor. At the time, President Reagan said that if the people who received the video watched it, the tragedy of abortion would have ended there. Sadly, many loved money over life and either didn't watch it or had already seared their consciences. I'll show this video in its entirety in this episode.


Keywords
supreme courtabortioncongressroe v waderonald reagansilent screamdr bernard nathansoncrusade for lifeamerican portrait films

