Brunson Supreme Court Case - Loy Brunson, Nino, Juan, Ghost
Published Sunday

https://ninoscorner.tv

[This is the biggest news and needs to be shared!]

A wild card has just entered the game folks.. Something that was completely unexpected in this card game. The SCOTUS has accepted the 2 lawsuits of Brunson vs Adams - Biden Harris Pence and 385 members of Congress. The lawsuits are about the defendants breaking their oath of office. Four brothers originated this lawsuit and I have the pleasure of sitting down with the eldest brother Loy, Juan O Savin and The Ghost! Could this be the Hail Mary our country needs? The entire house of cards is coming down on the deep state.. Hunter Biden laptop, FTX scandal and now this case has made it all the way to the SCOTUS by a miracle. Here we go..

https://watch.ninoscorner.tv



