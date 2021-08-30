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Hidden Human History, 200 000 years old Technologie & discovery on Sound Resonance, Michael Tellinger (sous-titre en Français)
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730 views • August 30, 2021
Ancient hidden Technologie & discovery on Sound Resonance, Michael Tellinger
a lecture about the coming to earth of human and the vestige of slavery and use of money as a mean to control.
‘ french subtitles, sous-titre en français ‘
Technologie de 200 000 ans & decouvertes sur le son Michael Tellinger
a lecture about the coming to earth of human and the vestige of slavery and use of money as a mean to control.
‘ french subtitles, sous-titre en français ‘
Technologie de 200 000 ans & decouvertes sur le son Michael Tellinger
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