Others’ Dreams Of Earthquakes For Trinidad! 🇹🇹

Others’ Earthquake Dreams For Trinidad! 🇹🇹

I originally posted this video on my TikTok then on my Instagram, on Tuesday 2nd September, 2025.

Other peoples’ dreams of earthquakes, in Trinidad.

No hate to those mentioned in the video.

All of them agreed that physical destruction was coming to the land.

Additionally, nearly everybody said that water was going to affect the land.

Furthermore, nearly everybody said that Port Of Spain was going to be affected.

Feel free to share your earthquake / tsunami dream(s), in the comments, so others can believe.

I also meant to say, “Where fault lines are, the land COULD split apart”.

Tuesday 2nd September, 2025.





