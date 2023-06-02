Crypto Mining Deep Dive | Crypto Podcast #44

Episode 44 of our Twitter Spaces was all about doing a deep dive into mining cryptocurrency.

Macro Topics:

- US Mint to alter metal content of coins (Cost Savings Act)

- Coinbase obtain Bermuda License

- People in Texas, Arkansas & New Jersey right to mine Bitcoin.

- SEC + US Regulations chat

- More EPIC Cash coverage on YouTube (Shray TV & more).

Mining Topics:

- Ground zero. What is mining? Why do we need it?

- Mining in the early days of Bitcoin

- Nick Szabo Shelling Out: What is it?

- What's it like mining? Loud? Heat emissions?

- Social dynamic & competitive camaraderie

- Polyphasic PoW in EPIC Cash explanation

- Profitability of mining

Is CPU or GPU more profitable?

- Is starting to mine EPIC Cash easy for a newbie?

How to do it?

- Is EPIC Cash the best mineable cryptocurrency?

- Digital Loonie joins us!





