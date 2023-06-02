Crypto Mining Deep Dive | Crypto Podcast #44

Episode 44 of our Twitter Spaces was all about doing a deep dive into mining cryptocurrency.
Macro Topics:
- US Mint to alter metal content of coins (Cost Savings Act)
- Coinbase obtain Bermuda License
- People in Texas, Arkansas & New Jersey right to mine Bitcoin.
- SEC + US Regulations chat
- More EPIC Cash coverage on YouTube (Shray TV & more).
Mining Topics:
- Ground zero. What is mining? Why do we need it?
- Mining in the early days of Bitcoin
- Nick Szabo Shelling Out: What is it?
- What's it like mining? Loud? Heat emissions?
- Social dynamic & competitive camaraderie
- Polyphasic PoW in EPIC Cash explanation
- Profitability of mining
Is CPU or GPU more profitable?
- Is starting to mine EPIC Cash easy for a newbie?
How to do it?
- Is EPIC Cash the best mineable cryptocurrency?
- Digital Loonie joins us!
Part 2 Twitter Spaces confirmation.
Epic Cash White Paper: Epic.tech/whitepaper
IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS:
The Quest For Superior Money Interactive PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gT71n_cGQaggkf7o4wOY8zpTZJT5ZY6O/view
Epic Cash Resources: https://linktr.ee/FreemanResources
How To Buy Epic Cash 👉 buyepiccash.com
The 3 Most IMPORTANT Documents For Any Epic Cash Curious Person To Review!
1. There’s A Financial Storm Coming! https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Theres-a-Storm-Coming.pdf
2. Financial Freedom For The Masses https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Financial-Freedom.pdf
3. ECR Introduction https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ECR-introduction.pdf
EPIC CASH - Did You Know, You Can Never Lose EPIC CASH? https://ellipsisnews.com/epic-cash-did-you-know-you-can-never-lose-epic-cash/
Epicenter Ecosystem: https://epicenter.epic.tech/
Epic At A Glance: https://explorer3.epic.tech/
What is Mimblewimble by Coinbureau’s Tayler Mckracken https://www.coinbureau.com/education/what-is-mimblewimble/
The Beauty of Mimblewimble https://tb358de.substack.com/p/the-beauty-of-mimblewimble?s=w
Need More Help? Visit: t.me/epicCashHelpDesk
EPIC Telegram: https://t.me/EpicCash
Epic Mining Community: https://t.me/EpicMiners
Freeman University: https://t.me/FreemanU
#Bitcoin #BTC #Ethereum #EpicCash #privacy #privacycoin #crypto #blockchain #scalability #fungibility #mimblewimble #decentralisation #cryptocurrency
