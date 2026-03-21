A convoy of International & Royal Australian Navy warships seen entering Sydney Harbour for Kakadu Fleet Review

A convoy of International and Royal Australian Navy warships seen entering Sydney Harbour for Kakadu Fleet Review.

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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent:

Iran is the head of the snake for global terrorism, and through President Trump’s Operation Epic Fury, we are winning this critical fight at an even faster pace than anticipated. In response to Iran’s terrorist attacks against global energy infrastructure, the Trump Administration will continue to deploy America’s economic and military might to maximize the flow of energy to the world, strengthen global supply, and seek to ensure market stability.

Today, the Department of the Treasury is issuing a narrowly tailored, short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.

At present, sanctioned Iranian oil is being hoarded by China on the cheap. By temporarily unlocking this existing supply for the world, the United States will quickly bring approximately 140 million barrels of oil to global markets, expanding the amount of worldwide energy and helping to relieve the temporary pressures on supply caused by Iran. In essence, we will be using the Iranian barrels against Tehran to keep the price down as we continue Operation Epic Fury.

This temporary, short-term authorization is strictly limited to oil that is already in transit and does not allow new purchases or production. Further, Iran will have difficulty accessing any revenue generated and the United States will continue to maintain maximum pressure on Iran and its ability to access the international financial system.

So far, the Trump Administration has been working to bring around 440 million additional barrels of oil to the global market, undercutting Iran’s ability to leverage its disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump’s pro-energy agenda has driven U.S. oil and gas production to record levels, strengthening energy security and lowering fuel costs. Any short-term disruption now will ultimately translate into longer-term economic gains for Americans – because there is no prosperity without security.

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Japanese media report on the Iranian Foreign Minister: Tehran is ready to allow Japanese ships to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

The Foreign Minister of Iran to Japanese media: Iran is not seeking a ceasefire, but a complete, comprehensive, and permanent end to the war.

The Foreign Minister of Iran to Japanese media:

We are ready to ensure the safe passage of ships of countries such as Japan provided coordination with Tehran

Several countries are seeking to mediate to end the conflict and we are open to any initiative

The United States has not yet shown its readiness for a real solution

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Saudi Arabia: we condemn in the strongest terms the blatant Israeli attack that targeted military infrastructure in southern Syria