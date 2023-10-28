Ryan Dawson on Israel, 9/11, and US History

CAUTION! This interview is loaded with controversial content and may be offensive to many viewers. I believe in and follow the teachings of the bible. I want the truth. Ryan Dawson agreed to be interviewed and I will not censor his voice. He has so much valid information to share and his heart is in the right place. The conversation focuses on the Israel/Hamas conflict, US history (civil war era), JFK assassination, 9/11, and much much more. Ryan Dawson is a historian from the College of William and Mary. He is the author of the book 'Welcome to the USSA: Corruption in the Government and Media and the producer of several documentaries: War by Deception, Empire Unmasked (9/11), and Numec: How Israel Stole the Bomb and Killed JFK. You can follow Ryan's work at https://www.ancreport.com/
