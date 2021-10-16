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@RAWQBoswin presents ~ Premiere Jason Kenney vs. COVID Truth (and Joe Rogan!)
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24 views • October 16, 2021
Jason Kenney calls Ivermectin a HORSE DEWORMER on the same day that Joe ROGAN destroys CNN's Sanjay Gupta for the very SAME LIE!!!
Crimes against Humanity Alberta Style on FaceBook Live!
I released this previously in a rush, so I decided to chang the title, fix a few things and add a bit more sauce.
Enjoy and SHARE!🙏🙏🙏
To support my work you can buy me a coffee here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/rawqboswin
#WWG1WGA 🙏🙏🙏
Crimes against Humanity Alberta Style on FaceBook Live!
I released this previously in a rush, so I decided to chang the title, fix a few things and add a bit more sauce.
Enjoy and SHARE!🙏🙏🙏
To support my work you can buy me a coffee here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/rawqboswin
#WWG1WGA 🙏🙏🙏
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