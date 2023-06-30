I'M INTRODUCING MYSELF TO YOU. WHY! SINCE YOU'RE WATCHING MY VIDEOS YOU NEED TO KNOW WHO'SE BEHIND THESE VIDEOS. I'M A TRUTHER. I WAS RAISED YOU BOND IS YOUR WORD AND A HANDSHAKE SEALS THE DEAL. I DETEST LIARS AND CON ARTISTS. IN THE FIRST HALF OF MY LIFE I WAS USED BY THE BEST OF THEM. SADLY, THE WORLD HAS GONE NUTS AND EVERYONE IS USING EACH OTHER AND THIS MAKES ME MAD AS HELL. NO WONDER THERE'S FEW REAL GOD FEARING HUMANS IN AMERICA ANYMORE. I'M HERE TO WAKEUP THE COUNTLESS BRAIN DEAD PEOPLE IN AMERICA. I'M HERE TO SHOW YOU AMERICA IS A ROUTING CORPSE NEVER TO BE REVIVED. I'M HERE TO HOPEFULLY SAVE YOUR SOUL IF YOU'RE SEARCHING FOR TRUTH. PLEASE WAKE UP AND SMELL THE ROSES...REPENT OR PERISH...
