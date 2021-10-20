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Scientist Discovers Eggs That Hatch After Jab Injection
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291 views • October 20, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby reveals a breaking development. A polish scientist, Dr. Franc Zalewski, looking into the secret "vaccine" recipe made horrific discoveries! Maybe we know why Ivermectin is working! Get your early treatment protocol NOW, and get right with God!
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SOURCE:
https://rumble.com/vnslor-jab-scientist-discovers-hatching-eggs-parasites-birthed-after-injection.html
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
RELATED LINKS:
StewPeters.TV
www.zstackprotocol.com
SOURCE:
https://rumble.com/vnslor-jab-scientist-discovers-hatching-eggs-parasites-birthed-after-injection.html
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