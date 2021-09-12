© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Treasure Of Freedom - Ft Wayne St. John & the World Peace Choir
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • September 12, 2021
Video and song Created by my old friend Wayne St. John. His Channel is whisperoutoftime - https://www.youtube.com/user/whisperoutoftime/videos
Treasure Of Freedom Ft Wayne St. John - An original Gospel song featuring 90 voices. Written by Wayne St. John for Earth plane Publishing BMI - SOCAN. Produced by Wayne, musician and Choir Director. featuring Earl Seymour and
More from Wayne's channel: Meditation music, voices chanting and pan flute meditation music, and plus R&B vocals, and Jazz, plus contemporary dance music. Two song went world wide from the late 70's are: Something Up with the THP Orchestra on SalSoul Records and Fighting on the Side of Love with theTHP Orchestra, on RCA Records. Three Hats Productions producers Willie Morrison and Ian Gunther. Wayne St. John was Mentored by James Brown in the mid 1960's.
Treasure Of Freedom Song was Arranged by Wayne St. John and Dave Tyson.
Russ Boswell on Bass, Nick Cucunato on Guitar, Dave McMorrow on Jupiter 8 keys, Rick Waychesko on Trumpet, Vern Dorge on Tenor on sax and the late Great Earl Seymour on Tenor sax. Tony on Drums. Recorded at Sounds Interchange. Toronto, ON. Canada Choir:
Cory Adams, Wanda Bateman, Dave Blaimiers, Charity Brown, Eugene Clarke, BJ Cook, Ann 'Muffett' Crews, Debbie Fleming, Louisa Florio, Michael Fonfara, Ian Haslid, Shawne Jackson-Troiano, Patti Jenetta, Molly Johnson, Bill Ledster, Lisa Lougheed, Susan Lelacheur, Peter McGraw, Lanes Overholt, Colina Philips, Glen Ricketts, Michelle St. John, Yvette St. John, Wayne St. John Joey Schooley, Karen Silver, Liz Tilden, Joel Wade, Lionel Williams and Sharon Lee Williams,
The thirty voices were triple tracked to make a powerful 90 voice presentation. A RADIO-WISE PRODUCTION - WORLD PEACE RECORDS
Treasure Of Freedom Ft Wayne St. John - An original Gospel song featuring 90 voices. Written by Wayne St. John for Earth plane Publishing BMI - SOCAN. Produced by Wayne, musician and Choir Director. featuring Earl Seymour and
More from Wayne's channel: Meditation music, voices chanting and pan flute meditation music, and plus R&B vocals, and Jazz, plus contemporary dance music. Two song went world wide from the late 70's are: Something Up with the THP Orchestra on SalSoul Records and Fighting on the Side of Love with theTHP Orchestra, on RCA Records. Three Hats Productions producers Willie Morrison and Ian Gunther. Wayne St. John was Mentored by James Brown in the mid 1960's.
Treasure Of Freedom Song was Arranged by Wayne St. John and Dave Tyson.
Russ Boswell on Bass, Nick Cucunato on Guitar, Dave McMorrow on Jupiter 8 keys, Rick Waychesko on Trumpet, Vern Dorge on Tenor on sax and the late Great Earl Seymour on Tenor sax. Tony on Drums. Recorded at Sounds Interchange. Toronto, ON. Canada Choir:
Cory Adams, Wanda Bateman, Dave Blaimiers, Charity Brown, Eugene Clarke, BJ Cook, Ann 'Muffett' Crews, Debbie Fleming, Louisa Florio, Michael Fonfara, Ian Haslid, Shawne Jackson-Troiano, Patti Jenetta, Molly Johnson, Bill Ledster, Lisa Lougheed, Susan Lelacheur, Peter McGraw, Lanes Overholt, Colina Philips, Glen Ricketts, Michelle St. John, Yvette St. John, Wayne St. John Joey Schooley, Karen Silver, Liz Tilden, Joel Wade, Lionel Williams and Sharon Lee Williams,
The thirty voices were triple tracked to make a powerful 90 voice presentation. A RADIO-WISE PRODUCTION - WORLD PEACE RECORDS
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.