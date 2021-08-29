The Silent War Ep. 6091: Govs ignore Science, Force Vaccines. Booster Shots & Take Your Kids

In this episode of The Silent War-Chicago Mother: Judge Took Away My Parental Rights For Not Getting COVID Vaccine.Biden and Fauci Discuss Requiring Covid Booster Shots Every 5 Months.New study concludes: Natural Immunity is BETTER.Kabul: US citizens are fighting through enemy lines to get to the airport. When they show their blue passport to 82nd soldiers at the gate, many are turned away & sent back to the Taliban.All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat