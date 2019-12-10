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Celadon Is Laying Off Workers; Filing Bankruptcy
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3 views • December 10, 2019
Celadon announced it is laying off 40,000 workers and filing for bankruptcy, but that's not the real truth. They are doing this in order to invest in automated trucks and robots, which will significantly replace workers not just at Celadon, but quite possibly other trucking companies as well.
And in rolls Universal Basic Income.
The American worker is becoming OBSOLETE!!
And in rolls Universal Basic Income.
The American worker is becoming OBSOLETE!!
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