China’s Quiet War Is Finally Being Revealed, 3144

Good afternoon, I’m still reporting on the probable source of the coup.

On Thursday, Attorney General Bill Barr warned U.S. companies about working with China.

He called the issue of China attempting to gain economic and military, as well as even political hegemony over the United States as the most important issue facing the United States and the world in the 21st century.

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I have never heard before that China was “hacking” into our vaccine research. I think when the truth eventually comes out how this came about the average American will be shocked at the success and the depth of Chinese espionage.

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Dr. Pillsbury is THE most respected scholar on China’s world domination intentions. This is a multi-pronged Chinese quiet war against the U.S. in general and Trump in particular.



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It’s now clear that Antifa is a Maoist communist group – i.e. under Chinese influence. The rioting in Seattle and now Portland probably has well-funded Antifa operatives at its core.

We just have to face the fact that President Trump is the first President in at least 50 years who has stood up to Chinese communist aggression and so he is now the primary recipient of this massive Chinese covert psychological operations campaign. They must defeat him. They will spend any amount of money to defeat him.

And America is now slowly coming to realize that a significant part of the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax was really driven to help disguise and confuse the average American as to whom the real enemy is, for as long as possible.

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom.

Good day.