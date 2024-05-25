HARVARD STUDENTS WALK, BOSTON MARATHON, 1966 SPACE WALK, POPE ON CLIMATE, B.B. IN DC & MORE!

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Today's show includes: Tthe 1966 Space walk part 2 with Walter Cronkite, George Carlin on your immune system, a clip on the rarest shot in golf... an albatross, Norway, Spain and Ireland recognize Palestine as an independent state, a report on the joke that is the Boston Marathon plus much much more!
