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YOUTUBE DOESN’T WANT YOU TO SEE THIS! California Doctors Tell The Truth About COVID-19!
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47 views • May 17, 2020
California doctors Erickson & Massihi held a press conference to talk about the findings on the ground, coming out of their 7 Californian clinics. YouTube took down the video, virtually on the same day, and each time someone has uploaded another copy, they’ve taken it down almost immediately! I don’t know about you, but when that happens, it makes me extremely curious about what they don’t want me to know!
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