What does the Bible say about right now?

It's clear that we are living in perilous times. A time of distress and trouble. Is the Bible still relevant in these modern times? If you will give me a few minuites, I will explain why it is more important now than ever before. The threshing of Babylon has begun! "With Thee" mentioned in this video.

Jeremiah Chapter 51 KJV

20 Thou art my battle axe and weapons of war: for with thee will I break in pieces the nations, and with thee will I destroy kingdoms;



21 And with thee will I break in pieces the horse and his rider; and with thee will I break in pieces the chariot and his rider;



22 With thee also will I break in pieces man and woman; and with thee will I break in pieces old and young; and with thee will I break in pieces the young man and the maid;



23 I will also break in pieces with thee the shepherd and his flock; and with thee will I break in pieces the husbandman and his yoke of oxen; and with thee will I break in pieces captains and rulers.



24 And I will render unto Babylon and to all the inhabitants of Chaldea all their evil that they have done in Zion in your sight, saith the LORD