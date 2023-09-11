Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jesse Ventura - HAARP
channel image
Samlaunch
185 Subscribers
622 views
Published Yesterday

Season 1, Episode 1 (2Dec09)

Ventura visits HAARP (the High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program) in Gakona, Alaska to uncover the alleged truth behind rumors that it is being used as a weather modification weapon, an instrument for mind control, or both.

Keywords
microwavehaarpweapon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket