Excerpt from Foot Chakra Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz and 528 Hz tuning forks

See https://www.patreon.com/TheLivingARTs for the complete session.

In this session I work on the Left and Right Foot Chakras. I first use my 174 Hz tuning fork to column over the Foot Chakra. Then I invite/coax stuck energy off to the side of the Foot Chakra to come into the chakra (combing). I then mix that energy in and column out over the Foot Chakra. To conclude I column out over the Foot Chakra with my 528 Hz, DNA repair tuning fork.

Listening can help a person feel more grounded and connected to the earth. Listening can also help you feel more supported and confident in taking the next steps forward in life.

Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves.

Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.

For more information see our blog https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog

Backgrounds from https://canva.com