Gay Clubs in Seminaries EXPLOSIVE new Pope Benedict Book!
57 views
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Dr. Taylor Marshall


Streamed live January 24, 2023


Pope Benedict's new book has just been released, and he speaks about the corruption of seminaries and the disobedience of bishops. This has caused a lot of controversy and many people are wondering what this will mean for Pope Francis and the Catholic Church in the West.


#PopeBenedict #DrTaylorMarshall #christianity


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akMoml--xsg

christianreligioncatholicpopehomosexualsnew bookbenedictdr taylor marshallgay clubsseminaries

