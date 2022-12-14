⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, December 14, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(14 December 2022)





◽️Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





💥In Kupyansk direction, as a result of artillery fire, up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen, one armoured personnel carrier, one armoured fighting vehicle and six pickup trucks have been eliminated near Sinkovka, Kotlyarovka, Tabayevka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region) and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥In Krasniy-Liman direction, artillery fire and active actions by Russian troops thwarted counterattacks by three AFU attack groups advancing towards Ploshchanka and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥One AFU column of reserves has been hit by gunfire near Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic). In addition, five enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been destroyed near Chervonaya Dibrova in (Lugansk People's Republic) and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





▪️The enemy's losses amounted to over 60 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, one infantry fighting vehicle and two pickups.





▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of the offensive actions of Russian troops, the main part of Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic) has been taken under control.





💥Up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles and four pickups have been eliminated.





💥In South Donetsk direction, the AFU attempted to counterattack Russian positions towards Pavlovka, Novomayorskoye and Neskuchnoye (Donetsk People’s Republic) by four assault groups. All counterattacks have been repulsed and the enemy has been pushed back to its initial positions.





▫️In addition, the transfer of the enemy's reserves has been prevented by the shelling the AFU columns near Novosyolka and Prechistovk (Donetsk People's Republic).





▪️Losses of the AFU in this direction amounted up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, three armoured fighting vehicles and four motor vehicles.





💥Rocket and artillery forces have neutralised 93 artillery units at their positions, manpower and military equipment in 186 areas.





💥One command post of the AFU Liman operational and tactical group troops has been hit near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥In addition, the munition depot of the AFU 81st Airmobile Brigade, which stored up to two thousand Grad MLRS rockets and over three thousand artillery shells of various calibers, has been destroyed near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥One AFU warehouse of missile and artillery weapons has been destroyed near Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).





💥Moreover, two U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radars have been destroyed near Yampolovka and Kalinina (Donetsk People's Republic).





✈️💥The anti-aircraft defense forces have destroyed three UAVs near Peremozhnoye and Tokmak (Zaporozhye region), and Rachyovka (Kherson region).





💥In addition, one U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS rocket has been intercepted near Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊In total, 343 airplanes and 183 helicopters, 2,658 unmanned aerial vehicles, 396 air defence missile systems, 7,099 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 931 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,685 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,599 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.