The Jews, Israel And Jerusalem In Bible Prophecy Part 1-NOW THE END BEGINS-JUNE 15 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
1 day ago

For the past 4 days, the current conflict between Israel and their arch-enemy Iran has dominated the headlines, and rightly so, this is really big news. As a result, Christians, Catholics and various degrees of agnostics have been burning up social media giving their opinions on the Jews, Israel and Jerusalem in the last days. But what saith the scripture? Great question, let’s answer it.


“And Jacob called unto his sons, and said, Gather yourselves together, that I may tell you that which shall befall you in the last days.” Genesis 49:1 (KJB)


On this episode of Rightly Dividing, the Bible is not shy in telling you exactly what shall befall the Jews and Israel in the last days. and a proper application of 2 Timothy 2:15 will yield the right answer every time. God frontloaded the Bible with divisions, you can call them dispensations, and in those divisions lie the immediate and long-term future of the Jews. For example, 66% of the Jews will believe Antichrist and be forever lost, while a one-third remnant will believe Jesus and be saved to go into the Millennium. Jerusalem as we know it today is slated for destruction, but the LORD will bring in the City of Zion in its place. The Jews will fall for a false peace, but the King of Peace will bring in everlasting salvation for His people. The Temple will be rebuilt, but it will be the home of Antichrist. On tonight’s episode, we show you what God says will be the fate of the Jews and Israel in these last days.

biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
