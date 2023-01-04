Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump takes full credit for the worldwide dragon juice-19 shots, therapeutics, and pills
70 views
channel image
Trump: the son of perdition
Published a day ago |

(Thumbnail) — Source 1:https://nypost.com/2021/12/20/trump-reveals-he-got-covid-19-vaccine-booster-shot/

Trump reveals he got COVID-19 vaccine booster shot; Article published by Jackie Salo and Samuel Chamberlain; Images taken by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images & Shutterstock & Billion Photos; Former President Donald Trump was first vaccinated against COVID-19 in January before leaving the White House.; Former President Donald Trump touted the vaccine being developed during his administration as part of Operation Warp Speed.; © 2021 NYP Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved; Date published: December 20, 2021; Date of website access: December 23, 2021.


Source 2:

https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-operation-warp-speed-vaccine-summit/

Remarks by President Trump at the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit; The White House; Health Care; Date issued: December 8, 2021; Location: South Court Auditorium, Eisenhower Executive Office Building; Date of website access: December 23, 2021.


Source 3: https://youtu.be/5s8KUdzXKk8

Operation Warp Speed Summit; Published by Trump White House Archived; YouTube; Date published: December 14, 2020; Date of website access: December 23, 2021.


Source 4: https://youtu.be/-8k0KY4fiBE

Donald J. Trump: I am THE FATHER of the VACCINE; Published by IHVH; YouTube; Date published: June 22, 2021; Date of website access: December 23, 2021.


Source 5:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-father-vaccine-covid-fox-interview-b1839555.html

Trump calls himself ‘father of the vaccine’ and claims he deserves credit for coronavirus shots; Independent; Published by Joe Sommerlad; Date published: Thursday, April 29, 2021; Date of website access: December 23, 2021.


Source 6:

https://www.dallasnews.com/news/politics/2021/12/19/donald-trump-concludes-the-history-tour-with-stop-at-american-airlines-center-in-dallas/

Donald Trump concludes ‘The History Tour’ with stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas; Copyright © 2021 The Dallas Morning News. All rights reserved.; Published by Nataly Keomoungkhoun and Michael Williams; Date published: December 19, 2021; Date of website access: December 23, 2021.


Source 7: https://youtu.be/tMtVWrrXZi0

Donald Trump discusses Vaccines w/ Bill O'Reilly | Tells audience to TAKE CREDIT FOR THE VACCINE; Published by IHVH; YouTube; Date published: December 23, 2021; Date published: December 23, 2021.


Source 8: https://www.facebook.com/realCandaceOwens

Candace Owens; TONIGHT!! My interview with Trump!! You are not going to want to miss it.; Meta Technology Company (Facebook); Date posted: December 21, 2021; Date of website access: December 23, 2021.


Source 9: https://youtu.be/7vhcaxYTro4

#CANDACE #CandaceOwens #DonaldTrump; @Donald J Trump SLAMS Biden's Vaccine Mandates; Published by Candace; YouTube; Date published: December 23, 2021; Date of website access: December 23, 2021.

Keywords
trumpfox newsdonald trumpmornings with mariacandace owensbill oreillythe antichristthe man of sinoperation warp speedthe lawless onebraggingboastingclot shotsbig pharmaceuticalsthe son of perditionthe little hornthe great deceiverthe treacherous dealercv-19 vaccinesfather of the vaccinesshowboatinggreatest achievement

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket