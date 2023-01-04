Trump takes full credit for the worldwide dragon juice-19 shots, therapeutics, and pills

(Thumbnail) — Source 1:https://nypost.com/2021/12/20/trump-reveals-he-got-covid-19-vaccine-booster-shot/

Trump reveals he got COVID-19 vaccine booster shot; Article published by Jackie Salo and Samuel Chamberlain; Images taken by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images & Shutterstock & Billion Photos; Former President Donald Trump was first vaccinated against COVID-19 in January before leaving the White House.; Former President Donald Trump touted the vaccine being developed during his administration as part of Operation Warp Speed.; © 2021 NYP Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved; Date published: December 20, 2021; Date of website access: December 23, 2021.





Source 2:

https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-operation-warp-speed-vaccine-summit/

Remarks by President Trump at the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit; The White House; Health Care; Date issued: December 8, 2021; Location: South Court Auditorium, Eisenhower Executive Office Building; Date of website access: December 23, 2021.





Source 3: https://youtu.be/5s8KUdzXKk8

Operation Warp Speed Summit; Published by Trump White House Archived; YouTube; Date published: December 14, 2020; Date of website access: December 23, 2021.





Source 4: https://youtu.be/-8k0KY4fiBE

Donald J. Trump: I am THE FATHER of the VACCINE; Published by IHVH; YouTube; Date published: June 22, 2021; Date of website access: December 23, 2021.





Source 5:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-father-vaccine-covid-fox-interview-b1839555.html

Trump calls himself ‘father of the vaccine’ and claims he deserves credit for coronavirus shots; Independent; Published by Joe Sommerlad; Date published: Thursday, April 29, 2021; Date of website access: December 23, 2021.





Source 6:

https://www.dallasnews.com/news/politics/2021/12/19/donald-trump-concludes-the-history-tour-with-stop-at-american-airlines-center-in-dallas/

Donald Trump concludes ‘The History Tour’ with stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas; Copyright © 2021 The Dallas Morning News. All rights reserved.; Published by Nataly Keomoungkhoun and Michael Williams; Date published: December 19, 2021; Date of website access: December 23, 2021.





Source 7: https://youtu.be/tMtVWrrXZi0

Donald Trump discusses Vaccines w/ Bill O'Reilly | Tells audience to TAKE CREDIT FOR THE VACCINE; Published by IHVH; YouTube; Date published: December 23, 2021; Date published: December 23, 2021.





Source 8: https://www.facebook.com/realCandaceOwens

Candace Owens; TONIGHT!! My interview with Trump!! You are not going to want to miss it.; Meta Technology Company (Facebook); Date posted: December 21, 2021; Date of website access: December 23, 2021.





Source 9: https://youtu.be/7vhcaxYTro4

#CANDACE #CandaceOwens #DonaldTrump; @Donald J Trump SLAMS Biden's Vaccine Mandates; Published by Candace; YouTube; Date published: December 23, 2021; Date of website access: December 23, 2021.